ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 15-17

Mar 17, 2024, 8:00 PM

(KTAR file photos)...

(KTAR file photos)

(KTAR file photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From rescuing dogs to a winter storm and Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s location, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley from over the weekend.

Arizona Humane Society rescues 3 malnourished Labradoodles from Phoenix home

Three Labradoodles are recovering at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after the malnourished animals were rescued from a Phoenix home last month.

The dogs were found with bad matting and were extremely emaciated, AHS said in a press release. One of the dogs, Whiskey, weighed about 15 pounds. Most Labradoodles weigh over 50 pounds.

AHS groomers and other support staff immediately went to work to rid the dogs of the matting and properly feed them.

Within 10 days of their arrival, the dogs gained back 20% of their body weight.

Multiple stretches of highway closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

With a winter storm creating dangerous driving conditions, multiple stretches of highway were closed in northern Arizona on Friday.

As of around 6 p.m., SR 64 in both directions remained closed in both directions east of the Grand Canyon National Park, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A winter weather advisory was in effect through Friday night for elevations above 6,500 feet.

Buc-ee’s closes on West Valley site for first Arizona location

The iconic Buc-ee’s chain has moved forward with plans for its first Arizona gas station and convenience store by acquiring more than 20 acres in metro Phoenix.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s — known for its clean bathrooms, made-to-order sandwiches, fudge and beef jerky wall — will build a massive convenience store totaling 75,400 square feet and gas station with 120 pumps in Goodyear.

On March 12, Buc-ee’s acquired a 22-acre site at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10 for $17.24 million from entities connected to EJM Development Co., according to Maricopa County land records.

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others at Chandler sports park

A 19-year-old man from Casa Grande was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chandler sports park over the weekend, authorities announced.

Javion Keandre Brown was booked into jail on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and discharging a firearm within city limits, the Chandler Police Department said.

One teenager was killed and two others were injured in the shooting Sunday night at Snedigar Sportsplex.

Valley nail salon accused of discrimination by customer in wheelchair who wanted pedicure

A Valley nail salon reached a settlement with a woman who said she was denied service because she was confined to a wheelchair, authorities announced Thursday.

The settlement was reached after a prospective customer accused Chandler’s Canvas Nails and Spa of discrimination in an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The woman alleged that the salon at Dobson and Warner roads refused to give her a wet pedicure because she couldn’t get from her motorized wheelchair into a salon chair.

