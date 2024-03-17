Close
1 person dead and 1 person injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Municipal Airport

Mar 17, 2024, 2:00 PM

Gila Bend Municipal Airport

A plane crashed near Gila Bend Airport on Sunday morning. (Town of Gila Bend Photo)

(Town of Gila Bend Photo)

KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a plane crash Sunday morning in Gila Bend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said a plane crashed with two people on board near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport near the intersection of State Route 85 and Maricopa Road around 9:45 a.m.

One person was airlifted to the hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced they are investigating the crash. They described the aircraft as “experimental” and “amateur built.”

Gila Bend Airport is located 50 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor.

It was not made clear if the plane crash caused delays to other flights in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

