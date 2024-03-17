PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a plane crash Sunday morning in Gila Bend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said a plane crashed with two people on board near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport near the intersection of State Route 85 and Maricopa Road around 9:45 a.m.

One person was airlifted to the hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced they are investigating the crash. They described the aircraft as “experimental” and “amateur built.”

NTSB investigating the March 17 crash of an Experimental Amateur Built Air Creation Twin aircraft near Gila Bend, Arizona. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 17, 2024

Gila Bend Airport is located 50 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor.

It was not made clear if the plane crash caused delays to other flights in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

