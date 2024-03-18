Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Picturesque estate in Prescott listed for $5 million price tag

Mar 18, 2024, 4:25 AM

(Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo)

PHOENIX — A picturesque estate went for sale in the Prescott community of Hassayampa.

The property, listed for nearly $5 million, provides expansive views over the Prescott National Forest.

Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a seven-car garage and a variety of luxurious amenities throughout the residence makes the home the epitome of luxury in Prescott.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agency, bills the home as the star of its gallery of Prescott homes.

“With more than 8,600-square-feet, Forest Mountain Estate is an exquisite mountain home with every amenity the modern homeowner would want. It is one of the most spectacular custom homes ever built in the Prescott luxury home market and the amenities will please even the most discerning buyer,” listing agent Linda Wood of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty said in a release.

The home also includes five fireplaces, a private bowling alley and access to Hassayampa’s bike and walking paths, community pool, fitness facility and clubhouse.

Anyone who wants to buy the home at 2162 Forest Mountain Road can make an offer on the home’s listing here.

