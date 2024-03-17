Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Homebuilders purchase 450 acres of land in Peoria’s Vistancia Northpointe

Mar 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

The Northpointe subdivision in Vistancia is poised for growth. (Peoria Economic Development photo)...

The Northpointe subdivision in Vistancia is poised for growth. (Peoria Economic Development photo)

(Peoria Economic Development photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Northpointe at Vistancia subdivision in northeast Peoria is poised for expansion as homebuilders Richmond American recently purchased more than 450 acres of land in the community.

Richmond American was one of Vistancia Northpointe’s original home builders and also purchased 164 homesites that are projected to open in Spring of 2025.

Vistancia’s original Trilogy community for those aged 55+ opened in 2004.

“Northpointe at Vistancia is one of the most desirable new home developments in the Phoenix market,” Vistancia general manager Mark Hammons said in a release.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, Houston-based CastleRock Communities is planning to develop 230 acres into 479 lots in Northpointe and anticipates opening sales in 2026.

The Northpointe portion of Vistancia opened in 2021 and has sold approximately 500 homes. The price range for the homes starts at $400,000 and homes range from 1,683 to 3,554 square feet.

It is planned to have 3,200 single-family homes at the completion of all building projects.

At the center of the subdivision is The Sovita Club, a 5,300-square-foot recreation center with a pool, kitchen, fitness studio, multi-use basketball court, outdoor fireplace, event lawns and a play zone for children.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A large 3-D bracket will be installed outside Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday for March Madnes...

KTAR.com

March Madness Coca-Cola Bracket to be installed in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee will unveil a 3-D bracket featuring the NCAA Tournament field outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

19 minutes ago

Gila Bend Municipal Airport...

KTAR.com

1 person dead and 1 person injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Municipal Airport

One person is dead and another is injured following a plane crash near Gila River Municipal Airport.

2 hours ago

Canyon Lake is one of the lakes in Arizona experiencing golden algae toxin blooms. (AZGFD photo)...

Damon Allred

Golden algae toxin blooms to blame for fish kills at Saguaro, Canyon lakes

Golden algae toxin blooms are behind recent fish kills at Saguaro and Canyon lakes, the Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed Friday.

9 hours ago

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, across the street from the proposed parking garage. (W Scott Mitche...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Judge says city of Glendale can’t build VAI garage without Cardinals’ consent

The city of Glendale cannot build a major parking garage on a lot it was eyeing near State Farm Stadium without the approval of the Arizona Cardinals.

10 hours ago

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedb...

Associated Press

Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position

The former elections director for a rural Arizona county has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state.

22 hours ago

A train gets taken for a ride on the northwest Phoenix expansion of the Valley Metro light rail. (F...

KTAR.com

Federal agency says subcontractors underpaid workers on Phoenix light rail project

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $600,000 in back wages for people who worked on a Valley Metro light rail project.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Homebuilders purchase 450 acres of land in Peoria’s Vistancia Northpointe