PHOENIX — The Northpointe at Vistancia subdivision in northeast Peoria is poised for expansion as homebuilders Richmond American recently purchased more than 450 acres of land in the community.

Richmond American was one of Vistancia Northpointe’s original home builders and also purchased 164 homesites that are projected to open in Spring of 2025.

Vistancia’s original Trilogy community for those aged 55+ opened in 2004.

“Northpointe at Vistancia is one of the most desirable new home developments in the Phoenix market,” Vistancia general manager Mark Hammons said in a release.

Additionally, Houston-based CastleRock Communities is planning to develop 230 acres into 479 lots in Northpointe and anticipates opening sales in 2026.

The Northpointe portion of Vistancia opened in 2021 and has sold approximately 500 homes. The price range for the homes starts at $400,000 and homes range from 1,683 to 3,554 square feet.

It is planned to have 3,200 single-family homes at the completion of all building projects.

At the center of the subdivision is The Sovita Club, a 5,300-square-foot recreation center with a pool, kitchen, fitness studio, multi-use basketball court, outdoor fireplace, event lawns and a play zone for children.

