PHOENIX — Old Station Subs is for sale after its owners helped spark a major overhaul of “The Zone” in downtown Phoenix.

Owners Joe and Debbie Faillace were instrumental in jump starting a major summer cleanup of the homeless encampment that became known as “The Zone” after their story was published in the New York Times about rampant homelessness that lined the streets adjacent to their business.

The Faillaces are moving on after nearly 40 years of owning and operating the sub stop at the corner of 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

“It’s better, how could it not be better? There were 500 tents. You said there were hundreds of people; there were well over 1,000,” Joe Faillace told Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos on Friday.

Now that the area is more attractive for potential buyers, Faillace is looking to cap his tenure there for good.

He turns 71 later in March and the longtime owner said it is time to pass the business along to someone young who can keep up with evolving marketing strategies and changing times.

He said the neighborhood is growing with new apartments and commercial buildings scheduled for construction in the area that should make the sub shop more appealing.

“It’s time for a new person to come in there,” Faillace said. “I’m in the mood to save money. To be successful you have to spend money.”

The business is listed for $139,000. Faillace said a decade earlier, he refused an offer of $250,000 for the business.

While the business may be changing hands, the Faillace legacy will endure. But he says there is still work to be done.

“When they cleaned it up, it looked 1,000 times better but the people that were still on the streets were the ones that needed the most help,” he said.

Old Station Subs will remain open through the completion of the sale.

