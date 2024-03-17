Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Old Station Subs up for sale after sparking cleanup of ‘The Zone’

Mar 17, 2024, 8:30 AM

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich sh...

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich shop, before the Zone homeless encampment overtook the area. (Facebook Photo/Old Station Subs)

(Facebook Photo/Old Station Subs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Old Station Subs is for sale after its owners helped spark a major overhaul of “The Zone” in downtown Phoenix.

Owners Joe and Debbie Faillace were instrumental in jump starting a major summer cleanup of the homeless encampment that became known as “The Zone” after their story was published in the New York Times about rampant homelessness that lined the streets adjacent to their business.

The Faillaces are moving on after nearly 40 years of owning and operating the sub stop at the corner of 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

“It’s better, how could it not be better? There were 500 tents. You said there were hundreds of people; there were well over 1,000,” Joe Faillace told Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Now that the area is more attractive for potential buyers, Faillace is looking to cap his tenure there for good.

He turns 71 later in March and the longtime owner said it is time to pass the business along to someone young who can keep up with evolving marketing strategies and changing times.

He said the neighborhood is growing with new apartments and commercial buildings scheduled for construction in the area that should make the sub shop more appealing.

“It’s time for a new person to come in there,” Faillace said. “I’m in the mood to save money. To be successful you have to spend money.”

The business is listed for $139,000. Faillace said a decade earlier, he refused an offer of $250,000 for the business.

While the business may be changing hands, the Faillace legacy will endure. But he says there is still work to be done.

“When they cleaned it up, it looked 1,000 times better but the people that were still on the streets were the ones that needed the most help,” he said.

Old Station Subs will remain open through the completion of the sale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Canyon Lake is one of the lakes in Arizona experiencing golden algae toxin blooms. (AZGFD photo)...

Damon Allred

Golden algae toxin blooms to blame for fish kills at Saguaro, Canyon lakes

Golden algae toxin blooms are behind recent fish kills at Saguaro and Canyon lakes, the Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed Friday.

1 hour ago

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, across the street from the proposed parking garage. (W Scott Mitche...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Judge says city of Glendale can’t build VAI garage without Cardinals’ consent

The city of Glendale cannot build a major parking garage on a lot it was eyeing near State Farm Stadium without the approval of the Arizona Cardinals.

2 hours ago

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedb...

Associated Press

Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position

The former elections director for a rural Arizona county has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state.

15 hours ago

A train gets taken for a ride on the northwest Phoenix expansion of the Valley Metro light rail. (F...

KTAR.com

Federal agency says subcontractors underpaid workers on Phoenix light rail project

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $600,000 in back wages for people who worked on a Valley Metro light rail project.

17 hours ago

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)...

KTAR.com

Avondale launches water conservation program that offers financial incentives

The City of Avondale has launched a program designed to encourage water conservation through financial incentives.

19 hours ago

Raising Cane's...

KTAR.com

New Raising Cane’s restaurant set to open in San Tan Valley

A new Raising Cane’s location, the 31st in the Phoenix area, is scheduled to open next week in San Tan Valley.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Old Station Subs up for sale after sparking cleanup of ‘The Zone’