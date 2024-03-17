Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of state police officer

Mar 17, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 9:51 am

A suspect in the shooting death of a New Mexico state police officer was captured Sunday by law enf...

A suspect in the shooting death of a New Mexico state police officer was captured Sunday by law enforcement officers in the Albuquerque area. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

(AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting death of a New Mexico state police officer was captured Sunday by law enforcement officers in the Albuquerque area based on a tip from a gas station clerk, authorities said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detained 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in the southwestern reaches of Albuquerque after the clerk notified authorities of a man who fit Smith’s description, Sheriff John Allen said at a brief news conference.

South Carolina authorities have identified Smith as a person of interest in the killing of a local paramedic whose stolen car was involved in Friday’s fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 west of Tucumcari.

Allen said Smith was located walking on the outskirts of a residential area and was wounded by gunfire as officers pursued him on foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment under police guard. No medical condition was given.

“A foot pursuit ensued,” Allen said. “Shots were fired. Some shots strike Smith, we don’t know the amount right now or how many, that’s still under investigation. But Smith was then taken into custody without further incident.”

State Police Chief Troy Weisler said an investigation is in the early stages about Smith’s movements since the fatal shooting of Hare but that the detention Sunday allows people an opportunity to begin to grieve for the slain officer. Weisler and Allen did not discuss possible criminal charges and declined to provide further information.

“Everything is really preliminary right now on the investigation, so we’re not going to get into any of the details,” Weisler said.

Authorities said Hare was dispatched about 5 a.m. Friday to help a motorist in a white BMW with a flat tire on I-40.

Hare parked behind the BMW, and a man got out, approached the patrol car on the passenger side, then shot the officer without warning. They said the motorist then walked to the driver’s side of the police vehicle, shot Hare again, and pushed him into the back seat before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

State Police later learned that the white BMW was reported missing in South Carolina and that it belonged to a woman who was killed there last week, Phonesia Machado-Fore, 52, a Marion County paramedic.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina has reported on its Facebook page that Machado-Fore’s body was found about 6:15 p.m. Friday outside of Lake View in neighboring Dillon County. Her family had reported her missing Thursday evening. The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace on Sunday said he was relieved to learn of Smith’s detention.

“I believe that I speak for many here in Marion County when I tell you that I am overwhelmed with relief knowing that Jaremy Smith is in custody,” Wallace said in a statement posted on Facebook. “At this time, Marion County Sheriff’s Office has no charges on Jaremy Smith. Therefore, he will remain in the custody of New Mexico State Police to face charges.”

A call to the public defenders’ office in New Mexico was not answered and it was unclear whether Smith had a legal representative.

In a news release, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed gratitude to the person who spotted Smith and reported to authorities, calling the suspect’s detention a “major step toward justice” for Hare’s family.

United States News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen visiting the SKA Arena sports and concert complex in St. P...

Associated Press

Putin extends rule in preordained Russian election after harshest crackdown since Soviet era

President Vladimir Putin sealed his control over Russia for six more years on Monday with a highly orchestrated landslide election win.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Israeli military raids Gaza’s main hospital, claiming Hamas is using it as a base

Israeli forces launched a raid on Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base, while the U.N. food agency warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza. The military said it killed a Hamas commander who was armed and hiding inside the medical center, and that one […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

UN says ‘famine is imminent’ in northern Gaza as Israel launches another raid on the main hospital

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The U.N. food agency said Monday that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza, where 70% of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger, and that a further escalation of the war could push around half of Gaza’s total population to the brink of starvation. The alarming report came as Israel […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

3 people killed, infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three people were killed and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, authorities said Sunday. Two victims, including a child, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the city’s West Portal neighborhood, police said. Three others were […]

15 hours ago

People celebrate the St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. This y...

Associated Press

Undeterred: Kansas City crowds go to St. Patrick’s Day parade, month after violence at Chiefs’ rally

Kansas City crowds attended a St. Patrick's Day parade undeterred a month after violence at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally.

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of state police officer