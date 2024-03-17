Close
Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position

Mar 16, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedb...

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedback on the proposed transfer of election functions and duties to the county recorder, Feb. 14, 2023, in Bisbee, Ariz. Lisa Marra, the former elections director for Arizona's largely Republican Cochise County who resigned in 2023 over a flap over the hand counting of ballots, has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The former elections director for a rural Arizona county who resigned last year because of a flap over the hand-counting of ballots has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state.

Lisa Marra left her job in southeastern Arizona’s largely Republican Cochise County last year after she refused to follow the directives of the area’s two GOP supervisors who wanted a hand count of ballots cast in the 2022 election.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, in recent days appointed Marra as the state’s elections director. She had been a state assistant elections director since 2023.

Marra will be the point person for elections officials in Arizona’s 15 counties and will oversee equipment testing, candidate and petition filing, election night reporting and canvassing.

She replaces former elections director Colleen Connor, who was named to the new post of state policy director, monitoring election-related lawsuits and overseeing implementation of the state’s elections procedures manual.

Marra resigned after refusing to help with a hand count of 2022 midterm ballots demanded by the GOP majority on the Cochise County board, saying it would be illegal for her to do so.

The conservative-majority board refused to certify the results after a judge blocked their hand count. They were then ordered to certify the election.

Marra later won a $130,000 settlement from the county to compensate for her treatment.

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have since been indicted and pleaded not guilty to felony charges for delaying the certification of their county’s midterm election results. A trial was set for May 16.

Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position