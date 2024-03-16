Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million

Mar 16, 2024, 8:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — If you’re feeling some St. Patrick’s Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rolloevers.

The Mega Ball jackpot is already estimated at a whopping $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night. And Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is $600 million.

Just keep in mind that the odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it’s not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million.

But the excitement remains.

This is just the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large — and five of those six jackpots exceeded $1 billion, according to a Mega Millions statement. Those winning tickets were sold in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine and Florida.

There was one big winner in Friday nights’ Mega Millions drawing. A ticket in New York matched all five white balls drawn on Friday night, and will win $1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over 28 times since Dec. 8, when two winning tickets were drawn in California, lottery officials said. Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions isn’t the only current multi-million dollar jackpot. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $600 million after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday, officials said.

It was the 32nd rollover for Powerball since Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won a prize worth $842.4 million. Powerball is drawn three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

United States News

Associated Press

Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shutting down a children’s theme park, authorities said. Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Eastern Pennsylvania that […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man, woman arrested in connection to dead baby found in Florida trash bin

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A woman believed to be the mother of an infant found dead in a trash bin earlier this year has been arrested, along with a man who police said helped her dispose of the body outside a South Florida apartment complex. They are both charged with failure to report a death, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Early morning shooting at an Indianapolis bar kills 1 person and injures 5, report says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One person is dead and five others suffered injuries in a shooting at an Indianapolis bar early Saturday morning, according to a news report. Indianapolis Metro Police Department Commander Matthew Thomas confirmed the death and the injuries to the other victims resulting from the shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m., WXIN-TV reported. Thomas […]

8 hours ago

Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the T...

Associated Press

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial 30 days, citing last-minute evidence dump

A judge on Friday delayed former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial until at least mid-April after his lawyers said they needed more time to sift through a profusion of evidence they only recently obtained from a previous federal investigation into the matter.

15 hours ago

Agent commissions policies could be upended soon...

Associated Press

Policies that helped set agent commissions to be done away with after real estate lawsuit settlement

A powerful real estate trade group has agreed to do away with policies that for decades helped set agent commissions.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

University of Maryland lifts suspension on most fraternities and sororities amid hazing probe

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has lifted its suspension of most fraternities and sororities after an investigation into hazing and alcohol-related activities, the university said Friday, though five chapters will remain under investigation and continue to be subject to limited restrictions on activities. Court filings made public Friday included reports of forced […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million