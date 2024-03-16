Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Early morning shooting at an Indianapolis bar kills 1 person and injures 5, report says

Mar 16, 2024, 1:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One person is dead and five others suffered injuries in a shooting at an Indianapolis bar early Saturday morning, according to a news report.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department Commander Matthew Thomas confirmed the death and the injuries to the other victims resulting from the shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m., WXIN-TV reported.

Thomas said five victims were transported by emergency responders to area hospitals and the sixth went to a hospital on their own after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue, WXIN reported.

The police did not immediately share the circumstances of the shooting or a description of any suspects and there were no immediate arrests, WXIN reported.

United States News

Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the T...

Associated Press

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial 30 days, citing last-minute evidence dump

A judge on Friday delayed former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial until at least mid-April after his lawyers said they needed more time to sift through a profusion of evidence they only recently obtained from a previous federal investigation into the matter.

7 hours ago

Agent commissions policies could be upended soon...

Associated Press

Policies that helped set agent commissions to be done away with after real estate lawsuit settlement

A powerful real estate trade group has agreed to do away with policies that for decades helped set agent commissions.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

University of Maryland lifts suspension on most fraternities and sororities amid hazing probe

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has lifted its suspension of most fraternities and sororities after an investigation into hazing and alcohol-related activities, the university said Friday, though five chapters will remain under investigation and continue to be subject to limited restrictions on activities. Court filings made public Friday included reports of forced […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen gets 40 years in prison for Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teenagers charged with starting a Denver house fire that killed five people — apparently out of revenge for a stolen cellphone that was mistakenly traced to the home — was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison. Gavin Seymour, 19, pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree […]

9 hours ago

A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Will...

Associated Press

Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after relationship with district attorney

A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled one of them had to leave or the case was dead.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee on charges that he gunned down a man in 2022 in what turned out to be the first of three ambush-style killings involving members of the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city. Muhammad Syed, who settled in the U.S. […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Early morning shooting at an Indianapolis bar kills 1 person and injures 5, report says