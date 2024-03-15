Close
Prosecutor says southern Indiana woman shot 3 kids dead before killing herself

Mar 15, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman fatally shot her three children before turning the gun on herself last December, a prosecutor said Friday.

The bodies of Naomi Briner, 35; Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6, were found dead inside their burning home in the Ohio River city of Madison on Dec. 12, Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said.

Based on the results of the autopsies and the evidence in the case, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer ruled the manner of death of the three children to be homicide and that Naomi Briner died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sutter said.

“This was a tragic case that has been heartbreaking for the community and all who have been involved in this investigation. My heart goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured,” Sutter said in a news release.

The prosecutor said investigators need not pursue any other leads in this case.

