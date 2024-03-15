Close
Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California

Mar 15, 2024, 2:09 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 has been arrested in California after nearly two years on the run, Indiana State Police said Friday.

U.S. Marshals located and arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, on an October 2022 warrant out of Washington County charging her with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

The body of of Cairo Ammar Jordan was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022.

A state police detective received a tip that led to locating Anderson in California. It wasn’t clear Friday whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

“It’s a somber moment,” Sgt. Carey Huls said. “We did know that this day was going to come, but to have it come at this time and to have her in custody, I’m just excited (for the detectives). We’re all very excited, lifted up and buoyed by the fact that she’s behind bars and can be brought back to Indiana so we can continue this trail for justice for Cairo.”

Huls said detectives were traveling to California to continue their investigation. Anderson will be brought back to Indiana, he said.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before a mushroom hunter discovered his body.

A second woman charged in the case reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation after pleading guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

