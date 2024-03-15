Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to take killer into custody beforehand, report says

Mar 15, 2024, 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating a mass shooting that left 18 dead in Maine issued an interim report Friday that has found that a sheriff’s office had cause to take the killer into custody beforehand.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating Maine’s worst mass shooting issued an interim report Friday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review both the events leading up to Oct. 25, when Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar, and the response to the tragedy.

Led by a former chief justice of Maine’s highest court, the commission also included a former U.S. attorney and the former chief forensic psychologist for the state. It held seven sessions starting in November, hearing from law enforcement, survivors and victims’ family members and members of the U.S. Army Reserve as it explored whether anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy and what changes should be made going forward.

Card, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after a two-day search, was well known to law enforcement, and his family and fellow service members had raised flags about his behavior, deteriorating mental health and potential for violence before the shootings.

In May, relatives warned police that Card had grown paranoid, and they expressed concern about his access to guns. In July, Card was hospitalized in a psychiatric unit for two weeks after shoving a fellow reservist and locking himself in a motel room. In August, the Army barred him from handling weapons while on duty and declared him nondeployable. And in September, a fellow reservist texted an Army supervisor about his growing concerns about Card, saying, “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

But law enforcement officials told commission members that Maine’s yellow flag law makes it difficult to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.

“I couldn’t get him to the door. I can’t make him open the door,” said Sgt. Aaron Skolfield, who visited Card’s home for a welfare check in September. “If I had kicked in the door, that would’ve been a violation of the law.”

In later testimony, those involved in the search for Card in the shooting’s aftermath acknowledged potential missed opportunities to find him and end the search that locked down the community and terrified residents. Some of the most emotional testimony came family members who tearfully described scenes of blood, chaos and panic followed by unfathomable loss.

Rachael Sloat, who was engaged to be married to shooting victim Peton Berwer Ross, told the committee that her heart breaks every time their 2-year-old daughter asks for her daddy.

“Where are you?” she said. “Every politician, every member of law enforcement, every registered voter in the country – I want you to hear those words. ‘Where are you?’ Because my fellow Americans, where are you? We failed my little girl.”

United States News

Associated Press

Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 has been arrested in California after nearly two years on the run, Indiana State Police said Friday. U.S. Marshals located and arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California fertility doctor gets 15 years to life for wife’s murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California fertility doctor was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife in an incident authorities said was made to look like an accident. Eric Scott Sills, 58, was sentenced for one count of second-degree murder in the death of his […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

DeSantis signs bills that he says will keep immigrants living in the US illegally from Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Friday that increase the prison and jail sentences for immigrants who are living in the United States illegally if they are convicted of driving without a license or committing felonies. DeSantis is a frequent critic of the Biden administration over its handling of the Mexican […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City won’t offer ‘right to shelter’ to some immigrants in deal with homeless advocates

NEW YORK (AP) — Some immigrants in New York City could be formally denied emergency housing after officials and human rights advocates agreed to compromise on the interpretation of a unique legal decision that gives the “ right to shelter ” to anyone who asks, the mayor announced Friday. Mayor Eric Adams asked a court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California man sentenced to life for ‘boogaloo movement’ killing of federal security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man who was part of the loosely organized anti-government “ boogaloo movement ” was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the shooting death of a federal security guard and wounding of another. Robert Allen Justus was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to take killer into custody beforehand, report says