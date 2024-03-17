Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge says city of Glendale can’t build VAI garage without Cardinals’ consent

Mar 17, 2024, 6:30 AM

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, across the street from the proposed parking garage. (W Scott Mitche...

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, across the street from the proposed parking garage. (W Scott Mitchell Photo)

(W Scott Mitchell Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The city of Glendale cannot build a major parking garage on a lot it was eyeing near State Farm Stadium without the approval of the Arizona Cardinals, according to a new Superior Court of Arizona order.

The parking garage, proposed for the $1 billion VAI Resort development on the city’s black lot, would violate a longstanding agreement the city has with the Cardinals if it moves forward without their consent, a Maricopa County judge ruled March 14.

The city also cannot issue any construction permits for the garage, alter the parking spaces or enter an operating agreement without the NFL team’s approval, according to the order, which granted a preliminary injunction sought by the Cardinals.

The city of Glendale declined to comment on the order.

The city’s longstanding parking agreement requires Glendale to provide thousands of parking spaces for major stadium events as well as obtain approval from the NFL team for any changes to the lot at 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedb...

Associated Press

Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position

The former elections director for a rural Arizona county has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state.

13 hours ago

A train gets taken for a ride on the northwest Phoenix expansion of the Valley Metro light rail. (F...

KTAR.com

Federal agency says subcontractors underpaid workers on Phoenix light rail project

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $600,000 in back wages for people who worked on a Valley Metro light rail project.

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)...

KTAR.com

Avondale launches water conservation program that offers financial incentives

The City of Avondale has launched a program designed to encourage water conservation through financial incentives.

17 hours ago

Raising Cane's...

KTAR.com

New Raising Cane’s restaurant set to open in San Tan Valley

A new Raising Cane’s location, the 31st in the Phoenix area, is scheduled to open next week in San Tan Valley.

21 hours ago

Pima man sentenced to 8+ years in prison for child pornography...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 8 years in prison in child sexual abuse material case

A Pima man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for possessing child sex abuse materials, authorities announced on Friday.

23 hours ago

Meghan Trainor on stage....

SuElen Rivera

Pop star Meghan Trainor coming to Phoenix on first tour in 7 years

Pop star Meghan Trainor announced a stop in Phoenix this fall during her upcoming tour. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Judge says city of Glendale can’t build VAI garage without Cardinals’ consent