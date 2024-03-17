The city of Glendale cannot build a major parking garage on a lot it was eyeing near State Farm Stadium without the approval of the Arizona Cardinals, according to a new Superior Court of Arizona order.

The parking garage, proposed for the $1 billion VAI Resort development on the city’s black lot, would violate a longstanding agreement the city has with the Cardinals if it moves forward without their consent, a Maricopa County judge ruled March 14.

The city also cannot issue any construction permits for the garage, alter the parking spaces or enter an operating agreement without the NFL team’s approval, according to the order, which granted a preliminary injunction sought by the Cardinals.

The city of Glendale declined to comment on the order.

The city’s longstanding parking agreement requires Glendale to provide thousands of parking spaces for major stadium events as well as obtain approval from the NFL team for any changes to the lot at 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

