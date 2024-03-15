Close
What you need to know about Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

Mar 15, 2024, 10:04 AM

Three panel image showing Parker McCollum on the left and Rodney Atkins on the right, both playing ...

Parker McCollum, left, and Rodney Atkins are part of the lineup for the KNIX Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup in Gilbert, Arizona, on Saturday, March 15, 2024. (Getty Images File Photos)

(Getty Images File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Gilbert Regional Park is the place to be Saturday for fans of country music and tasty barbecue.

The tunes are the top attraction at the KNIX Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup, with Parker McCollum, Midland, Rodney Atkins, George Birge, Huntergirl and Joe Peters scheduled to take the stage.

But the daylong event, presented by the creators of Boots in the Park, also features more than 30 vendors serving up a variety of barbecue, along with whiskey tastings, line dancing, art installations, cornhole tournaments and axe throwing.

How to get tickets for Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup

Tickets for the Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup are available online. General admission, which includes the concerts, is $99 plus taxes and fees per person.

VIP tickets go for $179 plus taxes and fees and provide access to exclusive concert viewing areas as well as food vendors, bars and restrooms that aren’t available to general admission patrons.

For a group seeking a high-end experience, the festival offers cabanas for 10 guests for $3,500 plus fees. The package includes all VIP perks plus a covered cabana, one bottle of alcohol with mixers, a bottle of champagne and a commemorative refillable water bottle for each person.

The Smoke Show’s whiskey tasting experience costs $35 plus fees. It includes six premium tastings, a commemorative shot glass, guidance from whiskey experts and access to exclusive interactive art installations and photo opportunities.

Kids under 10 years old get free general admission entry with a paid adult. Patrons must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

How to get to Gilbert Regional Park for country music festival

Gilbert Regional Park is located at 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

The park’s gates open at noon, and the festivities run until 10 p.m.

Paid parking will be available onsite on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers are encouraging attendees who plan to imbibe to have a designated driver or use ride-sharing services.

