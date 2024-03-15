Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Defendant in 1989, 1990 murder and sexual assault cases in Mesa is sentenced to life imprisonment

Mar 15, 2024, 11:00 AM

Thomas David Cox, the defendant in two decades-old homicide and sexual assault cases, was sentence...

Thomas David Cox, the defendant in two decades-old homicide and sexual assault cases, was sentenced to life in prison on March 12, 2024. (Mesa Police Department and AP File photos)

(Mesa Police Department and AP File photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The defendant in two decades-old cold cases involving murder and sexual assault in Mesa was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, authorities said.

Thomas David Cox, 61, received life imprisonment with the possibility of release after 25 years for the homicide and 10 years for the sexual assault, both to run concurrently, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

His sentencing follows his guilty plea in February of one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault.

“One of the most agonizing aspects of cold cases is the long uncertainty endured by victims and their families,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“This defendant committed these offenses in such a cruel manner and then went on to have a full life while the victim’s young life was halted. It’s only appropriate that this defendant spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Mesa cold case: Everything we know about the murder and sexual assault

Cox murdered 22-year-old Susan Amy Morse in October 1989 and sexually assaulted a women in November 1990.

Morse was found dead in her apartment near Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive.  An investigation revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to multiple parts of her body and was strangled with an electrical cord, authorities said.

The second crime occurred in the same apartment complex when Cox broke into a 23-year-old woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before stealing cash and a VCR from the residence, authorities said. The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, survived.

DNA samples collected at each of the crime scenes were found to match each other in November 2002, but authorities couldn’t identify a suspect at that time.

Here’s how Mesa detectives got a break in the cold case

The Mesa Police Department announced the arrest of Cox in April 2022 after a follow up was conducted on the cold cases. A family line was developed using DNA technologies that identified Cox as the suspect.

A fingerprint comparison between a previous misdemeanor case Cox was arrested for and those retrieved from the crime scenes was conducted and resulted in a match.

A DNA test was conducted after Cox was arrested and it matched both crime scene profiles, authorities said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Javion Brown, who was arrested Thursday, March 14, 2024, in connection with a March 10 f...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others at Chandler sports park

A 19-year-old man from Casa Grande was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chandler sports park.

36 minutes ago

Three panel image showing Parker McCollum on the left and Rodney Atkins on the right, both playing ...

Kevin Stone

What you need to know about Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

The KNIX Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup takes over Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday, with plenty of tasty tunes, food and beverages.

2 hours ago

Martin Garcia-Velazquez of Mexico was sentenced to 7½ years in prison. (AP File Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Human smuggling ring leader with operations in Phoenix gets 7½ prison sentence

The leader of a human smuggling ring with operations in Phoenix was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, authorities said Thursday.

3 hours ago

An overhead photo shows crews working on new bridges over Interstate 10 at the State Route 143 inte...

Kevin Stone

Roadwork continues near Phoenix airport and in east Mesa this weekend

Freeway improvement projects near the Phoenix airport and in east Mesa will create potential traffic issues for Valley drivers this weekend.

4 hours ago

Stock photo of a rainy street with overcast skies seen through a windshield or window...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weather forecast includes waves of rain with possibility of thunderstorms, hail

After a smattering of rain fell Thursday night, more activity, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail, is in the Phoenix weather forecast for Friday.

5 hours ago

Pedro Quintana-Luja was charged in connection with the deadly crash in Goodyear, authorities said T...

Associated Press

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

A driver who said his pickup's steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Defendant in 1989, 1990 murder and sexual assault cases in Mesa is sentenced to life imprisonment