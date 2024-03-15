Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week

Mar 14, 2024, 11:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street posted small gains in early trading Friday as markets try to close out another up-and-down week on the positive side.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose less than 0.2% before the bell.

Markets have bounced around between small gains and losses this week on a series of mixed economic data.

One report showed inflation was a touch hotter at the wholesale level last month than economists expected. It’s the latest in a string of data on inflation that’s been worse than forecast, which has kept the door closed on earlier hopes that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates at its meeting next week.

Other reports released Thursday also showed some softening in the economy, which kept alive hopes that the long-term trend for inflation remains downward and that the Fed will cut rates three times this year, starting in June.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts for where they see interest rates heading this year on Wednesday, following their latest policy meeting.

In off-hours equity trading, software maker Adobe tumbled 11.2% after it gave tepid guidance even though it beat Wall Street’s sales and profit targets.

It was a similar story for Ulta Beauty, the cosmetics retailer, which topped analysts’ sales and profit forecasts but issued guidance that left investors wanting. Its shares slid 7.2% before the bell Friday.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX rose 0.4%, the FTSE 100 in London was up less than 0.1% and in Paris, the CAC 40 jumped 0.6%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.3% to 38,707.64.

Shares in automakers Honda and Nissan rose ahead of the announcement that the two companies will collaborate in electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology. Honda Motor Co. gained 1.7% while Nissan Motor Co. was up 3.2%.

In South Korea, the Kospi sank 1.9% to 2,666.84.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 16,720.89 after reports said housing prices have continued to fall since February. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,054.64.

China’s market watchdog announced that regulators will tighten standards for listing companies.

“There is still a gap between the quality of listed companies and the requirements for high-quality economic and social development and the expectations of investors,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice online.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,670.30.

In the bond market, Treasurys leveled off somewhat after Thursday’s rise, with the 2-year holding at 4.69% and the 10-year coming back down to 4.27% from 4.29%.

In other trading early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 47 cents to $80.79 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 45 cents to $84.97 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 148.67 Japanese yen from 148.32 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0891 from $1.0884.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Dow industrials lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite finished down 0.3%.

United States News

Associated Press

The first ship to use a new sea route approaches Gaza with 200 tons of aid

WADI GAZA, Gaza Strip (AP) — A ship carrying 200 tons of aid approached the coast of Gaza on Friday in a mission to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the enclave five months into the war between Israel and Hamas. The ship, operated by the Spanish aid […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Israel denies Palestinian claim its forces killed 20 near Gaza aid distribution center

The Palestinian Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in war-wracked northern Gaza, killing 20 people and wounding 155. The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian gunmen were the ones to open fire and that none of its forces, who were securing a convoy of 31 aid trucks, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Seat belt saved passenger’s life on Boeing 737 jet that suffered a blowout, new lawsuit says

SEATTLE (AP) — More passengers who were aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet when part of its fuselage blew out in January are suing — including one who says his life was saved by a seat belt. The latest lawsuit, representing seven passengers, was filed in Washington’s King County Superior Court Thursday against Boeing, […]

10 hours ago

An appeals court has denied Trump White House official Peter Navarro’s bid to stave off his jail ...

Associated Press

Peter Navarro, former Trump official, must report to prison for contempt, appeals court finds

An appeals court denied Trump official Peter Navarro's bid to stave off his jail sentence on contempt of Congress charges on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco protesters who blocked bridge to demand cease-fire will avoid criminal proceedings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Seventy-eight protesters were ordered to do five hours of community service and pay restitution to avoid criminal proceedings for allegedly blocking traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours in November to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, prosecutors said. The Nov. 16 protest came as San Francisco was hosting President […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded in fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher early as markets try to close out another winning week