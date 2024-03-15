Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a missing 74-year-old man.

Thomas Malloy was last seen on Monday in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Malloy was in the area of 11th Street and Indian School Road. He was wearing a blue and red shirt, suspenders and Levi pants.

DPS said he may be walking with a cane.

He also had white tennis shoes and a wallet attached to pants with a chain.

Malloy is around 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes, DPS said.

His friends are concerned for his welfare, DPS said.

Anyone who sees Malloy can alert the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 during regular hours or at (602) 262-6151 during off-hours.

