KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in north Phoenix

Mar 14, 2024, 6:18 PM

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a missing 74-year-old man.

Thomas Malloy was last seen on Monday in north Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Malloy was in the area of 11th Street and Indian School Road. He was wearing a blue and red shirt, suspenders and Levi pants.

DPS said he may be walking with a cane.

He also had white tennis shoes and a wallet attached to pants with a chain.

Malloy is around 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes, DPS said.

His friends are concerned for his welfare, DPS said.

Anyone who sees Malloy can alert the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 during regular hours or at (602) 262-6151 during off-hours.

Arizona News

SuElen Rivera

Construction underway on The Trailhead mixed-used development in Peoria

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a mixed-use development set to open in Peoria at the end of the year.

1 hour ago

Sonoran Solar Energy Center now online, SRP says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center is now online. SRP said it's Arizona's largest operational battery energy storage system.

5 hours ago

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

The 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

7 hours ago

Kevin Stone

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Some Tempe firefighters shifted from play to work mode after a car almost ran them over while they were playing pickleball outside their station.

8 hours ago

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

9 hours ago

KTAR.com

Watch replay of ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15

KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona held a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration.

10 hours ago

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in north Phoenix