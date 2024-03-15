Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

Mar 14, 2024, 5:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A driver who said his pickup’s steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in the city of Goodyear announced their decision to prosecute Pedro Quintana-Lujan weeks after a National Transportation Safety Board report cast serious doubt on the driver’s claim. The report said testing on the truck found nothing wrong with the steering.

Quintana-Lujan initially was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment after the Feb. 25, 2023, crash on a Goodyear bridge. Two bicyclists were killed and 17 more injured.

The driver was later released while Goodyear police investigated further. Authorities said at the time that it appeared to be an accident, and in November the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue charges.

Quintana-Lujan is now charged with two counts of causing death by a moving violation and nine counts of causing serious physical injury by a moving violation — all misdemeanors. He faces up to 5 1/2 years if convicted of all the counts.

According to the NTSB report, the Arizona Department of Public Safety also found nothing wrong with the vehicle’s steering.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Former Phoenix jail officer is sentenced for smuggling drugs into facility

PHOENIX (AP) — A former jail officer in Phoenix has been sentenced to two years in prison for smuggling drugs into the detention facility where he worked, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Andres Salazar, 28, was arrested in November 2022 as he arrived for work at the Lower Buckeye Jail with close to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The US is springing forward to daylight saving. For Navajo and Hopi tribes, it’s a time of confusion

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Melissa Blackhair is not eager to spring forward Sunday. “I’m dreading it. I just don’t want to see how much we have to adjust,” Blackhair said while sitting in her home office in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation, the only area in Arizona that follows daylight saving time. With […]

6 days ago

Associated Press

Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party

PHOENIX (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, authorities said Thursday. The number of suspects in the case is now six, including three juveniles, and there could be more arrests — including charging […]

7 days ago

Associated Press

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

PHOENIX (AP) — A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home. Peter Biar […]

9 days ago

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

Associated Press

Man sought in New York fatal bludgeoning won’t waive extradition from Arizona

He said he wouldn't agree to be sent back to New York while he's also facing charges for stabbing two other women in Phoenix.

9 days ago

FILE - Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 3, 2020. In a ruli...

Associated Press

Arizona’s new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge is upholding provisions of new Arizona laws that would require counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship and cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton concluded Arizona legislators did not discriminate […]

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up