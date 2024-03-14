Close
Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

Mar 14, 2024, 4:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident.

No serious injuries were reported.

The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer overturned and began to go over the guide rail of a bridge, according to New York State Police.

Photos posted online by the Henrietta Fire District show the overturned cab resting partly off the edge of the Thruway bridge. One trailer is resting diagonally with one end on the two-lane road below. Another trailer is on the shoulder of road below.

The truck’s driver went to the hospital with a minor injury. Three adults and one child in the disabled vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

