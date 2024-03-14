Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

Mar 14, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion this week among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas.

It is not clear exactly when the change took effect, but several migrants with flights out of South Texas on Tuesday told advocacy groups that they thought they were being turned away. The migrants included people who had used the government’s online appointment system to pursue their immigration cases. Advocates were also concerned about migrants who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally before being processed by Border Patrol agents and released to pursue their immigration cases.

The Transportation Security Administration told The Associated Press on Thursday that migrants without proper photo identification who want to board flights must submit to facial recognition technology to verify their identity using Department of Homeland Security records.

“If TSA cannot match their identity to DHS records, they will also be denied entry into the secure areas of the airport and will be denied boarding,” the agency said.

Agency officials did not say when TSA made the change, only that it was recent and not in response to a specific security threat.

It’s not clear how many migrants might be affected. Some have foreign passports.

Migrants and strained communities on the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly dependent on airlines to get people to other cities where they have friends and family and where Border Patrol often orders them to go to proceed with their immigration claims.

Groups that work with migrants said the change caught them off guard. Migrants wondered if they might lose hundreds of dollars spent on nonrefundable tickets. After group of migrants returned to a shelter in McAllen on Tuesday, saying they were turned away at the airport, advocates exchanged messages trying to figure out what the new TSA procedures were.

“It caused a tremendous amount of distress for people,” said the Rev. Brian Strassburger, the executive director of Del Camino Jesuit Border Ministries, a group in Texas that provides humanitarian aid and advocacy for migrants.

Strassburger said that previously migrants were able to board flights with documents they had from Border Patrol.

One Ecuadorian woman traveling with her child told the AP she was able to board easily on Wednesday after allowing officers to take a photo of her at the TSA checkpoint.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to […]

13 minutes ago

Facial recognition technology required for migrants flying in U.S....

Associated Press

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights.

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident. No serious injuries were reported. The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said. On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware gave final approval Thursday to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Severe storms rake Indiana and Kentucky, damaging dozens of structures

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms with at least one suspected tornado raked southern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes and leaving people without electricity, authorities said. Storms damaged homes and trailers in the Ohio River communities of Hanover and Lamb in Indiana. Jefferson County Sheriff Ben Flint said storms destroyed […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US