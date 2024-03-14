Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill

Mar 14, 2024, 3:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats in Delaware gave final approval Thursday to a bill requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state.

The bill cleared the Senate on a straight party-line vote Thursday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who supports it.

Thursday’s vote came exactly one week before a federal appeals court hears arguments on Maryland’s decade-old permit-to-purchase law, which was declared unconstitutional by a three-judge panel of the court in November. Only a handful of other states have similar permit laws, some of which are facing legal challenges. North Carolina repealed its permit law effective earlier this year.

“This is a bill about responsible gun ownership,” chief sponsor Sen. Elizabeth Lockman, a Wilmington Democrat, said of Delaware’s legislation.

GOP lawmakers argue that the legislation violates the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. They also reject claims that a permit-to-purchase law will reduce gun violence in Delaware, saying criminals will ignore it in the same way they ignore current gun restrictions.

Anthony Delcollo, an attorney for Senate Republicans, told lawmakers the bill establishes a default standard that a person is not entitled to buy a handgun, and that it is unconstitutional. Sen. Eric Buckson, a Dover Republican, warned that the bill will face a court challenge if it becomes law.

The legislation prohibits licensed gun dealers, as well as private sellers, from transferring a handgun to any person unless he or she has a “qualified purchaser permit.”

To obtain a permit, a person must complete a firearms training course and be fingerprinted by the State Bureau of Identification. The SBI would have 30 days to investigate the person and grant a permit if the applicant is qualified. The agency can retain the names and birthdates of permit applicants indefinitely, as well as information about when they completed a training course, and the date a permit was issued or denied.

A permit would be valid for two years. It could be revoked, and any guns purchased with it seized, if the SBI director later determines that the person poses a danger to himself or others by having a gun. The bill includes exemptions for active and retired law enforcement officers, and those who already have concealed carry permits.

The legislation cleared the state House on a mostly party-line vote last week after Democrats defeated several Republican amendments. GOP lawmakers in the Senate then introduced 15 amendments of their own. Democrats rejected them in a series of straight party-line votes Thursday.

Some of the GOP amendments were aimed at ensuring the due process rights of individuals whose permit applications are denied. Others sought to ensure that permit applications are considered without undue delay, and that authorities cannot arbitrarily deny a permit if the applicant meets the requirements. Republicans also introduced proposals to prohibit state law enforcement officials from establishing a registry of gun owners, or requiring applicant to submit demographic information such as gender, national origin and English language proficiency.

Before lawmakers voted on the amendments, Republicans peppered Lockman and attorneys with questions about the bill’s impact and how it would be implemented if signed into law.

While the bill states that some of its provision take effect immediately, Mark Cutrona, head of the legislature’s research division, assured Republicans that people would not be immediately subject to the permit requirements. Implementation of the requirements would not begin until 18 months have passed, or the State Bureau of Identification has developed the necessary regulations, whichever occurs first, he noted.

Major Peter Sawyer of the Delaware State Police was unable to answer several questions from Republican lawmakers about the bill, including what subjective criteria could be used to deny a permit to a person not prohibited by law from having a gun. Under the bill, the SBI director can deny a permit if there is “probable cause” to believe that the person poses a danger to self or others.

“It’s hard to say,” Sawyer said when asked about potentially disqualifying criteria, noting that the regulations have not been developed. Sawyer also was unable to explain what process troopers would follow if authorities revoke a person’s permit and order surrender of permit and any guns the person has.

Carney has included more than $2.9 billion in his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year for the permit program, which he touted during his recent State of the State speech.

Carney acknowledged in his speech, however, that “a very small number of people” associated with street gangs are committing “the vast majority of gun violence” in Wilmington and Dover, Delaware’s two largest cities.

United States News

Associated Press

San Francisco protesters who blocked bridge to demand cease-fire will avoid criminal proceedings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Seventy-eight protesters were ordered to do five hours of community service and pay restitution to avoid criminal proceedings for allegedly blocking traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours in November to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, prosecutors said. The Nov. 16 protest came as San Francisco was hosting President […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to […]

49 minutes ago

Facial recognition technology required for migrants flying in U.S....

Associated Press

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident. No serious injuries were reported. The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrants lacking passports must now submit to facial recognition to board flights in US

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion this week among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas. It is not clear exactly when the change took effect, but several migrants with flights out of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said. On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Delaware Democrats give final approval to handgun permit-to-purchase bill