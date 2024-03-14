PHOENIX — The 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

The free family-friendly Anthem Days event is taking place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Anthem Community Park.

Visitors can stop by to see live music, food trucks and other entertainment. The Frazier Show’s Anthem Spring Carnival will also be taking place at the park from Thursday to Sunday.

“The Damn Kids” will perform Saturday and “K.C. And The Moonshine Band” will play Sunday. Both local bands are scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt on Sunday for kids between the ages of 2 and 10 years old.

Everything you need to know about the carnival at Anthem Days

The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Guests can purchase presale wristbands online for one day of unlimited rides for $27. The price goes up to $30 at the event. The wristbands are only valid for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can also be purchased for individual ride access. Tickets can be purchased for $75 for 100, $35 for 40 or $1 each.

Without a wristband, individual rides range from four to seven tickets, depending on the attraction.

Anthem Community Park is located at 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway.

