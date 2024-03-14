Watch replay of ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15
Mar 14, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 3:04 pm
PHOENIX — KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona held a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration on Thursday.
The roundtable, as part of the “48 Hours on the Border” series, was hosted by KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto.
The hosts were joined by a number of guests who will expand on their recent experiences at the border.
The roundtable aired from noon-2 p.m.
Here’s a rundown of the guests:
KTAR senior reporter Jim Cross
ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett
ABC15 reporter Nick Ciletti
KTAR reporter Balin Overstolz-McNair
ABC15 reporter Patricio Espinoza
ABC15 reporter Lillian Donahue
KTAR reporter Heidi Hommel
Here are the stories published so far this week on KTAR.com as part of the series:
Arizona rancher frustrated as southern border crisis continues with no end in sight
Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis
Arizona border city of Douglas grappling with new reality as hub of immigration crisis
