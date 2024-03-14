Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15

Mar 14, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona are holding a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration starting at noon Thursday.

The roundtable, as part of the “48 Hours on the Border” series, is being hosted by KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto.

The hosts will be joined by a number of guests who will expand on their recent experiences at the border.

Watch the livestream above or tune in at 92.3 FM or online for the audio version.

Here’s a rundown of the guests:

KTAR senior reporter Jim Cross

ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett

ABC15 reporter Nick Ciletti

KTAR reporter Balin Overstolz-McNair

ABC15 reporter Patricio Espinoza

ABC15 reporter Lillian Donahue

KTAR reporter Heidi Hommel

Here are the stories published so far this week on KTAR.com as part of the series:

Arizona rancher frustrated as southern border crisis continues with no end in sight

Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis

Arizona border city of Douglas grappling with new reality as hub of immigration crisis

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

he 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

34 minutes ago

A surveillance video screenshot shows four Tempe firefighters scattering while a car heads toward t...

Kevin Stone

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Some Tempe firefighters shifted from play to work mode after a car almost ran them over while they were playing pickleball outside their station.

2 hours ago

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Former MCSO detention officer Andres Salazar was sentenced to two years in prison. (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former MCSO detention officer gets 2 years in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer received a two-year prison sentence after attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail where he worked, authorities announced Thursday.

4 hours ago

Cars are parked at the pumps at a Circle K gas station....

Kevin Stone

Here’s how to save 40 cents per gallon at Arizona Circle K gas stations for a limited time

Customers can save 40 cents per gallon at participating Circle K gas stations in Arizona on Thursday, but the deal is only good for three hours.

4 hours ago

An airplane sits inside a hangar at the new Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Aircraft mechanic school opens near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance recently opened a new campus in a former call center near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Watch: ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15