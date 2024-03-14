PHOENIX — KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona are holding a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration starting at noon Thursday.

The roundtable, as part of the “48 Hours on the Border” series, is being hosted by KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto.

The hosts will be joined by a number of guests who will expand on their recent experiences at the border.

Here’s a rundown of the guests:

KTAR senior reporter Jim Cross

ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett

ABC15 reporter Nick Ciletti

KTAR reporter Balin Overstolz-McNair

ABC15 reporter Patricio Espinoza

ABC15 reporter Lillian Donahue

KTAR reporter Heidi Hommel

Here are the stories published so far this week on KTAR.com as part of the series:

Arizona rancher frustrated as southern border crisis continues with no end in sight

Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis

Arizona border city of Douglas grappling with new reality as hub of immigration crisis

