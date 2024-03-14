Watch: ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15
Mar 14, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:48 am
PHOENIX — KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona are holding a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration starting at noon Thursday.
The roundtable, as part of the “48 Hours on the Border” series, is being hosted by KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto.
The hosts will be joined by a number of guests who will expand on their recent experiences at the border.
Watch the livestream above or tune in at 92.3 FM or online for the audio version.
Here’s a rundown of the guests:
KTAR senior reporter Jim Cross
ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett
ABC15 reporter Nick Ciletti
KTAR reporter Balin Overstolz-McNair
ABC15 reporter Patricio Espinoza
ABC15 reporter Lillian Donahue
KTAR reporter Heidi Hommel
Here are the stories published so far this week on KTAR.com as part of the series:
Arizona rancher frustrated as southern border crisis continues with no end in sight
Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis
Arizona border city of Douglas grappling with new reality as hub of immigration crisis
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.