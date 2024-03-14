PHOENIX – Fresh off clinching the Democratic nomination in his reelection bid, President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix next week, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Biden will be in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday after visiting Nevada as part of a trip through two potential swing states in this year’s election. He’s scheduled to travel from Reno to Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday.

No other details about the visits to either state have been released.

While he didn’t face much of a primary challenge, Biden can fully set his sights on a general election rematch with Republican Donald Trump after they both clinched their parties’ presidential nominations with the results of Tuesday’s primary elections in several states.

Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election, the state’s version of a primary for the nation’s top office, takes place the day Biden arrives in Phoenix. Arizona’s primary elections for all other offices will be held July 30.

The president will arrive in Phoenix less than two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech about reproductive rights at the South Mountain Community Center on March 8.

How many times has Joe Biden visited Arizona as president?

Next week’s trip to Arizona will be Biden’s fourth as president.

In December 2022, the president toured the site of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company factories under construction in north Phoenix while touting his economic plan.

Biden was in northern Arizona in August 2023 to designate a new national park in the Grand Canyon area.

He returned to the state a month later, this time to Tempe, where he helped celebrate plans for a library dedicated to late Arizona political icon John McCain.

