ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man among 6 people indicted in multistate identity theft ring

Mar 14, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 8:21 am

Harley D. Stuscavage of Phoenix was among six people recently indicted for their alleged roles in a...

Harley D. Stuscavage of Phoenix was among six people recently indicted for their alleged roles in a multistate identity theft ring. (Getty Images File)

(Getty Images File)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Valley man was among six people recently indicted for their alleged roles in a multistate identity theft ring, authorities said.

Harley D. Stuscavage of Phoenix, 41, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Monday.

Joining Stuscavage as co-defendants, facing identical charges, are Armani Purandah, 24, Rashawn Gray, 27, Tyshaun Ripley, 25, Awilda Reyes, 51, and Richard Bah, 20, all residents of New York.

Here’s what the defendants are accused of doing, how they were caught

Stuscavage and his co-conspirators are accused of engaging in identity theft and bank fraud by exploiting victims’ personal information. The victims and banks were in Arizona, Colorado and California.

The indictment alleges that counterfeit business accounts were set up only to be connected to the victims’ real accounts. Funds were then transferred from the victims’ accounts into the fraudulent business accounts.

The defendants are further accused of withdrawing the stolen funds from a variety of financial institutions and tribal casinos.

A maximum penalty for conspiring to commit bank fraud is 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, while aggravated identity theft mandates a two-year minimum prison sentence.

The FBI investigated the case.

Phoenix man among 6 people indicted in multistate identity theft ring