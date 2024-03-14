Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

Mar 13, 2024, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during an indoor training exercise Wednesday sent 16 members of Southern California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital, with one person requiring surgery for a leg injury, the department said.

Two others had superficial wounds while the remaining 13 had dizziness and ringing in their ears.

The blast occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the facility in a remote area of Irvine, said sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it happened during a training with the sheriff’s bomb squad, he said.

The most severe injury was a non-life-threatening leg wound that will require surgery, Gonzalez said. The two other wounded deputies won’t require surgery, he said.

Helicopter news footage showed a small one-story building encircled by yellow police tape surrounded by grassy fields.

No FBI personnel were injured, said bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller.

The FBI Special Agent Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the bureau and local law enforcement agencies, Eimiller said.

The FBI will lead the investigation, Gonzalez said.

United States News

Associated Press

Biden heads to the Michigan county emerging as the swing state’s top bellwether

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Hurley Coleman Jr.’s parents were drawn to Michigan from the South by the promise of middle-class jobs in the booming automotive industry, an origin story shared by many African American families in Saginaw. Mass layoffs beginning in the late 20th century precipitated a dramatic decline in Saginaw’s population and economy, accompanied […]

4 minutes ago

TikTok ban could be around the corner after House passes bill...

Associated Press

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell

Political leaders in Washington, D.C. are seriously considering a TikTok ban. "This app is Chinese spyware," Mike Pence said in a letter.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

UN report: Many countries are bouncing back from COVID pandemic but the poorest are not

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many countries are bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the poorest are not and a significant number are seeing conditions deteriorating, a report from the U.N. Development Progam said Wednesday. Achim Steiner, head of the agency, said that after two decades during which rich and poor countries were coming closer […]

3 hours ago

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Th...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses some charges against Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case

The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some charges against former President Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah man dies in avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Utah man died after being caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana, Ravalli County officials said Wednesday. David Macfarlane, 64, of Park City, Utah, died Tuesday in the snow slide near Lost Trail Pass on the Montana-Idaho border, Sheriff-Coroner Steve Holton said in a statement. Macfarlane was […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-rideshare driver accused in California antisemitic attack charged with federal hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a former rideshare driver in connection with an antisemitic attack on a passenger at San Francisco International Airport in 2023 that occurred weeks after the Hamas-led incursion into Israel on Oct. 7 that sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California