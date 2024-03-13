Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wood pellet producer Enviva files for bankruptcy and plans to restructure

Mar 13, 2024, 3:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The largest global industrial wood pellet supplier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, announcing its intention to cut about $1 billion of debt by restructuring agreements with creditors, including those who have invested heavily in new facilities.

Maryland-based Enviva said in the filing that its debts exceed $2.6 billion. The company owes $780 million to a Delaware bank, $348 million to a German energy company, as well as $353 million in bonds from local development authorities in Mississippi and Alabama. The announcement came two months after Fitch Ratings downgraded Enviva’s default rating following a missed interest payment of $24.4 million.

“Considerable uncertainty exists regarding Enviva’s ability to renegotiate uneconomic customer contracts” entered into in the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the global credit-rating agency said in a Jan. 19 press release.

Over the past 20 years, Enviva worked to meet increasing global demand for alternative energy sources and built 10 wood pellet production plants across the U.S. South, capitalizing on the heavily forested region’s reputation as the world’s “wood basket.”

With increased interest from Asian and European nations ‘ in burning wood for fuel, Enviva officials had hoped that new plants in Alabama and Mississippi would increase its existing annual pellet production of about 5 metric tons (5.5 tons). Construction will continue at its location in Epes, Alabama, Enviva said in a March 12 statement. But the development of a Bond, Mississippi, facility is pausing until the company finishes restructuring.

“We look forward to emerging from this process as a stronger company with a solid financial foundation and better positioned to be a leader in the future growth of the wood-based biomass industry,” Glenn Nunziata, Enviva’s interim chief executive officer, said in a statement.

New payback plans will be hammered out with one investment group that holds over three-fourths of the bonds related to the Alabama plant and another group with more than 92% of the bonds for the Mississippi plant.

Danna Smith, the executive director of the Dogwood Alliance, celebrated the bankruptcy filing as a sign that what she called Enviva’s “greenwashing tactics and lack of transparency” have caught up to the company.

Smith is among many environmental activists who have long contested Enviva’s claims that its production process — and burning wood for energy — is carbon neutral and helps revitalize rural areas. Opponents argue that the harvesting of forests and burning of wood pellets has a negative overall impact on carbon reserves, while polluting the poor, Black communities often located near the manufacturing plants.

The Dogwood Alliance urged the Biden Administration this fall to prevent wood pellet producers from accessing a tax credit that received additional funding under the Inflation Reduction Act, which marked the most substantial federal investment to date in the fight against climate change.

“Our government must not give one more dime to this failing, dirty industry,” Smith said in a Wednesday statement. “Instead, we need to focus on recovery and transition.”

___

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during an indoor training exercise Wednesday sent 16 members of Southern California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital, with one person requiring surgery for a leg injury, the department said. Two others had superficial wounds while the remaining 13 had dizziness and ringing in their ears. […]

1 hour ago

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Th...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses some charges against Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case

The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some charges against former President Donald Trump.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Utah man dies in avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Utah man died after being caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana, Ravalli County officials said Wednesday. David Macfarlane, 64, of Park City, Utah, died Tuesday in the snow slide near Lost Trail Pass on the Montana-Idaho border, Sheriff-Coroner Steve Holton said in a statement. Macfarlane was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-rideshare driver accused in California antisemitic attack charged with federal hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a former rideshare driver in connection with an antisemitic attack on a passenger at San Francisco International Airport in 2023 that occurred weeks after the Hamas-led incursion into Israel on Oct. 7 that sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington State Bar Association OKs far lower caseloads for public defenders

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Bar Association has approved far lower case limits for public defenders in an effort to stop them from quitting, to help with recruiting and to make sure they have enough time to represent each client properly. The new limits adopted at a meeting of the Bar’s board of governors […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

George Widman, longtime AP photographer and Pulitzer finalist, dead at 79

TRAPPE, Pa. (AP) — George Parker Widman, a longtime Associated Press photographer and a 1988 Pulitzer finalist, died at his home Friday in Trappe, Pennsylvania. He was 79. Widman was born on Sept. 16, 1944, in Utica, New York, and raised in New Hartford, New York, before studying photography at Rochester Institute of Technology, according […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Wood pellet producer Enviva files for bankruptcy and plans to restructure