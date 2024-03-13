Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutor urges jury to convict Michigan school shooter’s dad, says he could have prevented tragedy

Mar 13, 2024, 7:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors to convict the father of a Michigan school shooter on Wednesday, saying he ignored the “easiest, most glaring opportunities” to prevent the killing of four students, especially when confronted with his son’s violent classroom drawing.

Instead of taking Ethan Crumbley home, James Crumbley left Oxford High School with his wife and made DoorDash runs, passing near their home during deliveries, prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

He didn’t check the house for a gun similar to one in the drawing until news of the shooting started to spread in the small community. That’s when he frantically called 911 and said the gun was missing — and his 15-year-old son could be the killer.

“There were 1,800 students at Oxford High School,” McDonald said. “There was one parent who suspected their son was a school shooter, and it was James Crumbley. You know what that’s called? That’s called foreseeability.”

Parents are not responsible for everything their kids do, she said later, but “this is a very egregious and rare set of facts.”

A jury of six men and six women left the courtroom for deliberations around 3:15 p.m.

Crumbley, 47, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to safely secure the gun used by Ethan and not seeking help for the boy’s mental distress.

Parents in Michigan have a “legal duty” to exercise reasonable care to prevent their child from harming others, the prosecutor said.

“James Crumbley was presented with the easiest, most glaring opportunities to prevent the deaths of four students and he did nothing,” McDonald said. “He did nothing — over and over and over again.”

The boy took the gun to school, killing four students and wounding seven more people on Nov. 30, 2021. Investigators said a cable that could have locked the gun was still in its package.

McDonald demonstrated for the jury how to use it, picking up the murder weapon, inserting a lock and removing the keys.

“Ten seconds,” she said, “of the easiest, simplest thing.”

Ethan’s mental state was declining: He made a macabre drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment and added disturbing phrases, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead.”

But the parents declined to take Ethan home following a brief meeting at the school, accepting only a list of mental health providers. They didn’t tell school staff that a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun had been purchased by James Crumbley just four days earlier.

Ethan called it “my beauty” on social media. He pulled it from his backpack and began shooting. No one had checked the bag.

Earlier in November 2021, he wrote in his journal that he needed help for his mental health “but my parents don’t listen to me so I can’t get any help.”

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman rested her case after calling just one witness, Ethan’s aunt. James Crumbley declined to testify, telling the judge he understood the risks and benefits of speaking to the jury.

In her closing remarks, Lehman said the father didn’t know that Ethan knew where to find the gun. She also noted that school officials didn’t seem to think the teen was an immediate threat to others.

A day earlier, a teacher saw him looking up bullets on his phone.

“They saw images that weren’t concerning, that are common, that other kids write and draw about,” Lehman said of the anguished drawing on the math paper. “The concern was that he was sad and needed to talk to someone.”

James Crumbley “had no idea” that his son was capable of a mass shooting, she said.

“You can come up with your own reasonable doubt. You’re not limited with what I come up with,” Lehman said.

The Oxford victims were Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Tate Myre, 16.

The Crumbleys are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting committed by a child. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month.

Testifying at her own trial, she told the jury that she wouldn’t have done anything differently.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

Man convicted in Southern California slayings of his 4 children and their grandmother in 2021

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 32-year-old man in the 2021 slayings of his four children and their grandmother in Southern California. Germarcus Lamar David was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys on Wednesday to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country. The governor said in a news release he is sending a mix of Florida […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men from Kansas City, Missouri, face firearms charges, including gun trafficking, after an investigation into the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City said that 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, was charged in a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sheriff David Rhodes talks Arizona Sheriffs Association, take on border legislation

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who also serves as the president of the Arizona Sheriffs Association, joined KTAR News’ The Mike Broomhead Show to talk a about Gov. Katie Hobbs’ vetoed border bill, Sen. Krysten Sinema’s border bill and gives a closer look at local authorities take on handling the border crisis. Video: Jeremy Schnell […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden’s fraying coalition and Trump’s struggle with moderates: AP data shows nominees’ challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party’s nominations for president, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. While both men sailed through the primary season, their paths to a win in November will be more difficult. An analysis of survey data from AP VoteCast highlights the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Prosecutor urges jury to convict Michigan school shooter’s dad, says he could have prevented tragedy