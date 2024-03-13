PHOENIX – Alternative hard rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Staind will stop in Phoenix when they hit the road together later this year.

The 23-city co-headlining tour, which kicks off in September, will come through Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 18, with support from Daughtry and Lakeview.

Presales are underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

What to know about Staind

Staind released its first album in more than a decade last year, “Confessions of the Fallen.” The collection reached No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Alternative albums chart, and the single “Here and Now” became the band’s 15th top-10 entry on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Aaron Lewis-led group from Springfield, Massachusetts, has released eight albums since forming in 1995, including three that hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Staind’s best-known song is the top-five hit “It’s Been Awhile,” from the chart-topping album 2001 release “Break the Cycle.”

The group’s last Valley concert was at Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale in April 2023.

What to know about Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin is still going strong 25 years after frontman Benjamin Burnley formed the group in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Four of the group’s seven studio albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, with “Dark Before Dawn” hitting No. 1 in 2015.

Breaking Benjamin’s last Arizona appearance came as part of a co-headlining tour with Alice in Chains that stopped at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in September 2022.

Breaking Benjamin had been scheduled open for Disturbed in Phoenix last year, but the show was canceled because the headline band’s equipment failed in the summer heat.

