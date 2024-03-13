Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes went viral on TikTok. Now, they’re reselling for hundreds

Mar 13, 2024, 9:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype.

The mini totes are offered in four colors — blue, red, green, and yellow — and they are all in high demand. The bags, retailing for $2.99, are now advertised on platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace for many times their original price.

Offers from third-party sellers range significantly, but as of Wednesday, listings ranged from about $20 for a single bag to as high as $999 for a set of four.

Videos shared on social media show crowds of customers visiting Trader Joe’s stores hoping to get their hands on one of the highly-coveted mini totes. Beyond the checkout line, TikTokers have gained tens of thousands of views for sharing and customizing their bags with detail paint, buttons, and embroidery designs.

“Our Mini Canvas Tote Bags certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated,” said Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s. “Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s.”

While Trader Joe’s is no stranger to having its products go viral, the Monrovia, California-based grocery chain also said it does not condone the reselling its products — with Rohde stressing that “our customers, in our stores, are our focus.”

Exclusivity and limited supply are always key factors impacting both prices and consumer behavior. Beyond the added influence of the internet, that’s previously been displayed in demand for products ranging from the scarcity of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha to empty toilet paper shelves seen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, Trader Joe’s mini totes aren’t the first to become a viral sensation. Stanley cups, for example, similarly skyrocketed to online fame this year, with demand for the tumblers causing chaos at retailers nationwide. Limited-edition Stanley cups have also been priced up by third-party sellers.

The mini totes have sold out in stores across the country, but shoppers can expect to see them return. “We do have more Trader Joe’s Mini Canvas Tote Bags coming,” said Rohde. “Customers can expect to see them in our stores in late summer.”

______________

AP Business Reporter Wyatte Grantham-Philips contributed to this report from New York.

United States News

Associated Press

Meriden officer suspended for 5 days after video shows him punching a motorist while off duty

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December. Dash cam video obtained by WTIC-TV, FOX 61, following a freedom of information request, shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Landslide destroys Los Angeles home and threatens at least two others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A landslide destroyed a hillside home and imperiled at least two others in Los Angeles early Wednesday. The slide occurred just before 3 a.m. in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of expensive homes about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of downtown. An initial search found no victims, but several people were evacuated […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republican Valadao and Democrat Salas advance in California’s competitive 22nd district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas will face each other in November in California’s 22nd congressional district, a rematch of last cycle’s close contest. The district runs through California’s Central Valley farm belt, including parts of Bakersfield. It’s considered one of the most competitive U.S. House districts in […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor to pardon those convicted of cannabis possession

BOSTON (AP) — People convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession charged in Massachusetts could see their records forgiven under an executive action announced Wednesday by Gov. Maura Healey. If approved, the pardons will apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024, for possession of marijuana or “Class D substance.” Most people […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police search for a University of Missouri student in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night. Metropolitan Nashville Police released video Tuesday that shows Riley Strain, 22, crossing a downtown street Friday night. Police have said Strain was last seen just before 10 p.m. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US envoy urges Kosovo, Serbia to take tough decisions to restart talks on normalizing ties

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A senior U.S. official on Wednesday reassured top officials in Kosovo that the burdens of normalizing relations with longtime rival Serbia would be borne by both sides. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar met with officials in Kosovo in the latest American effort to restart talks on normalizing ties between […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes went viral on TikTok. Now, they’re reselling for hundreds