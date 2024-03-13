Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Republican Valadao and Democrat Salas advance in California’s competitive 22nd district

Mar 13, 2024, 8:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas will face each other in November in California’s 22nd congressional district, a rematch of last cycle’s close contest.

The district runs through California’s Central Valley farm belt, including parts of Bakersfield. It’s considered one of the most competitive U.S. House districts in the state, where a handful of tight races may be key to determining which party controls the chamber.

In 2022, Valadao beat Salas by less than 4,000 votes.

Democrats hold a 16-point advantage over Republicans in registered voters. But Valadao held the seat from 2013 until 2019, lost it for one term and then retook it in 2020. The borders of the district have changed slightly since Valadao was first elected due to redistricting.

Valadao and Salas beat out Republican Chris Mathys and Democrat Melissa Hurtado in the primary. California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on one primary ballot and the two candidates who get the most votes advance to the general election.

United States News

Associated Press

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer and senior vice president Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position. Hainline announced his retirement, which is effective May 31, on Wednesday. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that aims […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rats are high on marijuana evidence at an infested police building, New Orleans chief says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rats have gotten into confiscated pot at New Orleans’ aging police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mold and cockroaches, said the city’s police chief. “The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told New Orleans City Council members. Kirkpatrick described vermin […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes went viral on TikTok. Now, they’re reselling for hundreds

NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype. The mini totes are offered in four colors — blue, red, green, and yellow — and they are all in high demand. The bags, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Meriden officer suspended for 5 days after video shows him punching a motorist while off duty

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December. Dash cam video obtained by WTIC-TV, FOX 61, following a freedom of information request, shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Landslide destroys Los Angeles home and threatens at least two others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A landslide destroyed a hillside home and imperiled at least two others in Los Angeles early Wednesday. The slide occurred just before 3 a.m. in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of expensive homes about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of downtown. An initial search found no victims, but several people were evacuated […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor to pardon those convicted of cannabis possession

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday said she would issue pardons for tens of thousands of people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges going back decades in the latest example of a state ambitiously seeking to forgive low-level drug offenders. If approved, the pardons will apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Republican Valadao and Democrat Salas advance in California’s competitive 22nd district