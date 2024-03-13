Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

System bringing cooler temperatures, possibility of rain to Phoenix area this week

Mar 13, 2024, 8:33 AM

Stock image showing gray storm clouds forming in the sky...

The Phoenix area has a 20-40% chance for rain Thursday and Friday, March 14-15, 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A weather system is expected to bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain to the Phoenix area this week.

“We’re going to see rain chances increase somewhat, especially late Thursday through Friday. Potentially, we’re going to see some scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms, as well,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

The rain probability is about 20-40% from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

“Not everybody is going to see the showers; it’s going to be more scattered in nature,” Lojero said. “But these showers can have some thunderstorms with them, and these thunderstorms … will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds … potentially up to 30 miles per hour, and then some small hail.”

RELATED STORIES

Lojero said the rain totals will likely be less than 0.1 inches, with higher amounts where thunderstorms develop.

How will weather system affect Phoenix-area temperatures?

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high in the middle 70s, with sunny and breezy conditions. When the system comes through Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s — about 8-10 degrees below normal — with lows around 50.

“And then we’ll gradually warm up over the weekend,” Lojero said. “Highs are going to be in the lower to middle 70s, so still below normal, but a little bit warmer.”

Northern Arizona braces for snow

Meanwhile, portions of northern Arizona above 6,000 feet of elevation will be under a winter storm watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The Flagstaff area has a 60% chance of precipitation Wednesday, but it probably won’t be cold enough for snow except in elevations above 7,500 feet along the Interstate 40 corridor and toward the White Mountains.

“Then we’re going to pause a little bit tonight, and we have a much colder and stronger low coming down from the Great Basin, and that’s actually going to sit over Arizona for several days, perhaps as many as five or six days,” Benjamin Peterson of the National Weather Service in Flagstaff told KTAR News on Wednesday morning.

Peterson said the system could produce anywhere from about 4 inches to 1½ feet of snow, depending on the area.

“This low hasn’t actually formed yet, and once it does start to really spin up sometime late tonight, early Thursday morning, we’ll have a lot better idea of where those heavier bands are going to be,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

76° | 50°
70° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix....

KTAR.com

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix opens for spring break, weekends through end of May

Attention all spring breakers! Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is now open for the rest of the week and on weekends until summer vacation.

27 minutes ago

A split panel image shows members of Breaking Benjamin standing along the top and members of Staind...

Kevin Stone

Breaking Benjamin and Staind bringing co-headlining tour to Phoenix in October

Alternative hard rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Staind will stop in Phoenix when they hit the road together later this year.

1 hour ago

Desk guards for privacy...

KTAR.com

Man gets over 3 years for making a bomb threat against an Arizona election official

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to over three years in prison for threatening an Arizona election official with a bomb, authorities said.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Heidi Hommel)...

Heidi Hommel

Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis

Cochise County Supervisor Ann English believes her city is empathetic and concerned as migrants pour over the border, but frustration is growing.

7 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Paul Penzone relives law enforcement career, explains importance of faith

Paul Penzone relives his law enforcement career and explains the importance of his faith in this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

7 hours ago

Surge of youth violence changed Gilbert, East Valley woman says...

KTAR.com

2 Gilbert moms turned a Facebook page into a digital town hall for youth violence activists

Two mothers started a Facebook page to keep the spotlight on the recent surge of youth violence in the East Valley.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

System bringing cooler temperatures, possibility of rain to Phoenix area this week