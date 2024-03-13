Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix opens for spring break, weekends through end of May

Mar 13, 2024, 11:09 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Attention all spring breakers! Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is now open for the rest of the week and on weekends until summer vacation.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is located at 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in Glendale.

The water park offers a variety of rides suitable for kids, singles or families, along with dining and shopping options located on-site.

It will be open 11 am. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for spring break, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until mid-May.

Here’s when Hurricane Harbor will implement its full schedule

The park will host a soft opening on May 20, commencing operations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout most of the week.

Starting May 27, the park will maintain consistent hours from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hurricane Harbor FAQs: Tickets, prices and more

New this year, the water park has moved to cashless payments. For those who only bring cash, there will be kiosks that can transfer the funds onto a prepaid debit card throughout the site.

One-day general admission tickets online start at $40. Ticket prices at the gate increase to $59. A variety of group packages are also available.

Discounts are offered online for first responders and military personnel starting at $27.

