Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police search for a University of Missouri student in Nashville

Mar 13, 2024, 6:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night.

Metropolitan Nashville Police released video Tuesday that shows Riley Strain, 22, crossing a downtown street Friday night. Police have said Strain was last seen just before 10 p.m. Friday after drinking downtown. They searched the area, including the banks of the Cumberland River, by helicopter and on the ground, but did not find him.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement that they were alerted over the weekend that Strain was missing after traveling to Nashville to attend a private event and that they have been in touch with family and authorities.

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, and his stepfather, Chris Whiteid, drove to Nashville from Springfield, Missouri, after they learned he disappeared while on a fraternity trip, news outlets reported.

“I just need to know where my son is,” Michelle Whiteid said. “We talk every day, multiple times a day. This is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It’s devastating. I just want to find him and hug him.”

After the bus ride from Columbia, Strain and some of his fraternity brothers went out, according to Chris Whiteid. Strain was asked to leave a bar, and they got separated, he said.

“The boys called him, and he said, ‘I’m walking back to my hotel,’” Chris Strain said. “They didn’t think anything about it.”

United States News

Associated Press

US envoy urges Kosovo, Serbia to take tough decisions to restart talks on normalizing ties

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A senior U.S. official on Wednesday reassured top officials in Kosovo that the burdens of normalizing relations with longtime rival Serbia would be borne by both sides. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar met with officials in Kosovo in the latest American effort to restart talks on normalizing ties between […]

47 minutes ago

royal family photogate Kate Middleton...

Associated Press

Kate Middleton’s ‘photogate’ scandal reveals a lot about the royal family’s press strategies

The "photogate" scandal is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and Britain’s royal family.

12 hours ago

General election rematch between Biden and Trump quite possible...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump clinch nominations, setting the stage for a grueling general election rematch

President Joe Biden clinches the presidential nomination from the Democrat party. A general election rematch between him and Trump is likely.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court will reconsider ruling limiting absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will consider overturning its own ruling limiting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, the justices said Tuesday. The court ruled in July 2022 that absentee drop boxes may be used only in election offices and no one other than the voter can return a ballot in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah prison discriminated against transgender woman, Department of Justice finds

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Corrections came under fire Tuesday for discriminating against a transgender inmate who the U.S. Department of Justice said was driven to harm herself after she was repeatedly denied hormone therapy in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A federal investigation found that the state corrections […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Fears of noncitizens voting prompt GOP state lawmakers in Missouri to propose driver’s license label

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — All Missouri driver’s licenses would be labeled with a U.S. citizenship stamp under a bill approved Tuesday by Republican House members, who argued the change is needed because of an increase in illegal border crossings. The bill, which needs another vote of approval to move to the Senate, is part […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Police search for a University of Missouri student in Nashville