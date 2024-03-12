PHOENIX – Two Arizona Lottery players won five-figure payouts in recent drawings.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Cottonwood gas station won $30,000, and a Powerball ticket sold at a Peoria gas station hit for $50,000.

The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the 76 Cottonwood at 1475 State Route 260. It matched four of the five white numbers drawn Friday – 19, 20, 22, 47, 58 – plus the gold Mega Ball of 1.

That combination is good for $10,000, but the prize was tripled because the player added the $1 Megaplier option to the entry. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

The big Powerball prize came off a ticket sold at the Shell station on Lake Pleasant Parkway just south of Happy Valley Road. It matched four of the five white numbers drawn Saturday – 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 – and the red Powerball of 16.

What are the jackpots for the next Mega Millions, Powerball drawings?

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing, which is set for Tuesday, is up to an estimated $735 million. The top Powerball prize will be an estimated $559 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

