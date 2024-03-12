Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Angela Chao, shipping industry exec, died on Texas ranch after her car went into a pond, report says

Mar 11, 2024, 6:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOHNSON CITY, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, died on a Texas ranch last month after her car went into a pond and became submerged in water for an extended period of time, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chao, 50, died Feb. 11 in the Texas Hill Country. A family statement at the time did not disclose details about her death and authorities in Blanco County have not released additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a fire department incident report, said rescue workers needed a dive team upon arriving at the scene but none was available. One emergency unit arrived at 12:28 a.m., about 24 minutes after getting a call.

Deputies requested devices to break the window of the vehicle, a Tesla, and an emergency services worker and firefighter entered the water with rescue tools.

Chao was found unresponsive after the car was pulled from the water, Blanco County emergency services chief Ben Oakley said. She was pulled from the vehicle and attempts were made to resuscitate her, the Journal reported.

Chao was the chair and CEO of her family’s shipping business, the Foremost Group, and the president of her father’s philanthropic organization, the Foremost Foundation. A spokesperson for the family and company declined to comment Monday on the report.

Officials with Blanco County fire and emergency services did not immediately return an email Monday seeking information about the accident.

Chao was the youngest of six sisters to immigrant parents who moved to the U.S. from China in the late 1950s. Her eldest sibling, Elaine Chao, is married to McConnell and served as transportation secretary under President Donald Trump and labor secretary under President George W. Bush.

McConnell made note of his sister-in-law’s death when he announced last month that he was stepping down as the Senate Republican leader.

“As some of you may know, this has been a particularly difficult time for my family. We tragically lost Elaine’s younger sister Angela, just a few weeks ago,” McConnell said on Feb. 28. “When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there’s a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process.”

Chao’s father, James S.C. Chao, said in the family statement at the time of her death that “her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.”

United States News

Politicians get vote needed to keep AM radios in every car...

Associated Press

Save Our Signal! Politicians close in on votes needed to keep AM radios in every car

Politicians want to keep AM radios because they're often the only option in rural areas as well as for highway safety reasons.

44 minutes ago

Biden's budget proposal offers tax breaks for families...

Associated Press

Biden’s budget proposal offers tax breaks for families, plus lower health care costs

Families can benefit from President Joe Biden's budget proposal, which offers tax breaks as well as health care assistance services.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut woman accused of killing husband and hiding his body pleads guilty to manslaughter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut woman who was accused of killing her husband, hiding his body for months and collecting his paychecks pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, a state prosecutor said. Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested in February 2018 in the death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin officials release names of 7 Virginia residents killed in crash that claimed 9 lives

Authorities on Monday released the names of seven Virginia residents and a Wisconsin man who were killed when their van collided with a semi-trailer in western Wisconsin. A 2-year-old child was the only survivor. The Clark County sheriff’s office says the van’s driver, James K. McCoy, 46; Linda Byler, 44; Lydia Byler, 24; Orla Schrock, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court weighs Delaware laws banning certain semiautomatic firearms, large-capacity magazines

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawyers for gun rights groups urged a federal appeals court on Monday to overturn a judge’s refusal to halt enforcement of Delaware laws banning certain semiautomatic firearms and restricting the size of firearm magazines. Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly enacted laws in 2022 that ban the sale of several types of semiautomatic […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon avalanche forecaster dies in snowslide he triggered while skiing

NORTH POWDER, Ore. (AP) — An avalanche forecaster died in a snowslide he triggered while skiing in eastern Oregon last week, officials said. Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Angela Chao, shipping industry exec, died on Texas ranch after her car went into a pond, report says