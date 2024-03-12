Southbound Loop 101 reopens near Bell Road in Peoria after crash causes closure
Mar 11, 2024, 6:35 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm
(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)
PHOENIX — Traffic on the Loop 101 freeway near Bell Road in Peoria reopened after a temporary shutdown on Monday evening, officials said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said traffic was temporarily stopped in a 6:13 p.m. announcement.
The crash was on the right shoulder, ADOT said.
L-101 SB (Agua Fria) near Bell Road: Traffic is temporarily stopped due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/EP8semHwaS
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 12, 2024
However, traffic reopened by around 6:25 p.m., ADOT told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
