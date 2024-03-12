Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 reopens near Bell Road in Peoria due to crash

Mar 11, 2024, 6:35 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic on the Loop 101 freeway near Bell Road in Peoria reopened after a temporary shutdown on Monday evening, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said traffic was temporarily stopped in a 6:13 p.m. announcement.

The crash was on the right shoulder, ADOT said.

However, traffic reopened by around 6:25 p.m., ADOT told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Follow @suelenrivera

