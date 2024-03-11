Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 teenager killed, 2 others injured in shooting at Chandler sports park

Mar 11, 2024, 1:00 PM

Google Street View image of a sign at the entrance to Snedigar Sportsplex on Alma School Road in Ch...

One teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Snedigar Sportsplex in Chandler, Arizona, on Sunday night, March 10, 2024. (Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Chandler sports park on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers found three gunshot victims after responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the northwest part of Snedigar Sportsplex around 9 p.m., the Chandler Police Department said. The park is located off Alma School Road south of Ocotillo Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No details were released about the other victims’ injuries. The three people shot were between 16 and 17 years old, police said.

Investigators worked through the night and determined that the incident involved two groups of people who knew each other.

RELATED STORIES

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dieudonne Ushindi, 20, is accused in a Glendale hit-and-run crash that killed two on March 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run collision that killed 2 teens in Glendale

A suspect was arrested in connection with a Glendale hit-and-run collision over the weekend that killed two people, authorities said Monday.

2 hours ago

Top row, from left to right, William Hines and Dominic Turner. Bottom row: Taylor Sherman, Treston ...

KTAR.com

Here’s what is known about the suspects accused in the murder of Preston Lord

Here's what is known about each of the suspects accused in the high-profile murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

3 hours ago

Promotional photo of hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch...

Kevin Stone

Five Finger Death Punch to hit Phoenix this summer, with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail

Five Finger Death Punch is set to hit Phoenix this summer as part of a U.S. tour with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail.

4 hours ago

Split image showing a mugshot of David DeWayne Young, a fugitive wanted in a drug conspiracy case, ...

KTAR.com

Georgia fugitive with possible ties to Phoenix has been captured in Mexico

A Georgia fugitive with possible ties to the Phoenix area has been captured in Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Split image of Valley Youth Theatre on the left and Emma Stone with the Oscar for best actress for ...

Kevin Stone

Valley Youth Theatre producer revels in former pupil Emma Stone’s success

Emma Stone's road to Hollywood stardom -- and two Oscars for best actress -- started at Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on March 11, 2024, announced her endorsement for Rep. Ruben Gallego as he ...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Gov. Hobbs endorses Rep. Ruben Gallego for 2024 US Senate race

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced her endorsement for Rep. Ruben Gallego as he competes in the 2024 Senate race. 

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

1 teenager killed, 2 others injured in shooting at Chandler sports park