PHOENIX – One teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Chandler sports park on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers found three gunshot victims after responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the northwest part of Snedigar Sportsplex around 9 p.m., the Chandler Police Department said. The park is located off Alma School Road south of Ocotillo Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No details were released about the other victims’ injuries. The three people shot were between 16 and 17 years old, police said.

Investigators worked through the night and determined that the incident involved two groups of people who knew each other.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

