Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US, Canada and indigenous groups announce proposal to address cross-border mining pollution

Mar 11, 2024, 10:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials from the U.S., Canada and several indigenous groups planned to announce a proposal on Monday to address longstanding pollution from coal mining in British Columbia that’s contaminating waterways and harming fisheries on both sides of the border.

The proposal would be executed through a century-old U.S.-Canada boundary waters treaty, establishing independent boards to study the pollution’s extent and make cleanup recommendations.

Details were obtained by The Associated Press in advance of the proposal’s public release. It comes after indigenous groups in British Columbia, Montana and Idaho lobbied for more than a decade for the federal governments in the U.S. and Canada to intervene and stop the flow of pollution.

Scientists from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency several years ago confirmed high levels of selenium in fish and eggs in Montana’s Kootenai River downstream of Lake Koocanusa, which straddles the U.S. Canada border. The chemical, released when coal is mined and washed during processing, can be toxic to fish, aquatic insects and the birds that feed on them.

Some members of the Ktunaxa Nation — which includes two tribes in the U.S. and four first nations in Canada — depend on those fish populations for sustenance.

“The fish, especially the smaller ones, you see a lot of damage. You’re starting to get abnormalities in their bodies, reproductive issues,” said Tom McDonald, Vice Chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwestern Montana. “It has to stop.”

Selenium concentrations in water entering Lake Koocanusa have been increasing for decades, and studies have shown it’s coming from coal mines in the Elk River Valley of British Columbia. The Elk River drains into the Kootenai before it crosses the border into Montana, then flows into Idaho and eventually joins the Columbia River.

“All the parties know that time is of the essence,” said Stephenne Harding, senior director for lands at the White House Council on Environmental Quality. “The pollution levels in this system are increasing and we need shared solutions to protect people and species. This process helps bring together all the data and the knowledge … so we have it in one place where we can make important decisions.”

Gary Aitken Jr., Vice Chairman of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, said tribal leaders have been lobbying for federal intervention for at least 12 years.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said. “We hope it’s a turning point and that the governments will work in good faith to finally begin” cleanup work.

The proposal calls for no more than two years of study to gauge the extent of pollution. The goal is to develop a plan to reduce pollution impacts “as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Rachel Poynter.

“This is a first step and we recognize that, but it is a critical key first step,” Poynter said.

A Canadian coal company paid a $60 million fine in 2021 after pleading guilty in a court case involving pollution discharges blamed for killing most fish in nearby waters in Canada and harming fish downstream in Montana and Idaho. Investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana.

Representatives of Teck Resources said at the time of the fine that the company had invested about $1 billion in water treatment facilities and pledged to spend up to $655 million more to further protect nearby waters. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s proposal.

Coal from the region is mined through a highly disruptive method known as mountaintop removal and sold to foundries for steel and metal production.

United States News

Split image of Valley Youth Theatre on the left and Emma Stone with the Oscar for best actress for ...

Kevin Stone

Valley Youth Theatre producer revels in former pupil Emma Stone’s success

Emma Stone's road to Hollywood stardom -- and two Oscars for best actress -- started at Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix.

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI again searches California federal women’s prison plagued by sexual abuse

Federal investigators on Monday were again searching a troubled women’s prison in California, seizing computers and documents in an apparent escalation of a yearslong sexual abuse investigation that led to previous charges against a former warden and other employees. More than a dozen FBI agents were at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin, a person […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Who is Robert Hur? A look at the special counsel due to testify on Biden classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel who impugned the president’s age and competence in his report on how Joe Biden handled classified documents will himself be up for questioning this week. Robert Hur is scheduled to testify before a congressional committee on Tuesday as House Republicans try to keep the spotlight on unflattering assessments of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight to the Israel-Hamas war

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians began fasting for Ramadan on Monday as the Muslim holy month arrived with cease-fire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the Gaza Strip and no end in sight to the five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas. Prayers were held outside amid the rubble of demolished buildings late Sunday. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida rivals ask courts to stop online sports gambling off tribal lands

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida will be raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from online sports betting this decade, thanks to a compact between the tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis that gave the tribe exclusive rights to run sports wagers as well as casino gambling […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

All 5 aboard dead after small private jet crashes and burns in rural Virginia woods, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A small private jet crashed in woods and burned Sunday afternoon near a small airport in rural Virginia, killing all five people aboard, police said. The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 went down amid trees along an airport road in Hot Springs, a community in the shadow of the Allegheny Mountains, killing […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

US, Canada and indigenous groups announce proposal to address cross-border mining pollution