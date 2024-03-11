Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

FBI again searches California federal women’s prison plagued by sexual abuse

Mar 11, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Federal investigators on Monday were again searching a troubled women’s prison in California, seizing computers and documents in an apparent escalation of a yearslong sexual abuse investigation that led to previous charges against a former warden and other employees.

More than a dozen FBI agents were at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. The warden, an associate warden and a captain were removed from the facility, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on the condition of anonymity.

The FBI confirmed agents were at the prison, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) east of Oakland, but declined to give details.

Monday’s law enforcement activity is the latest cloud over FCI Dublin.

An AP investigation in 2021 found a culture of abuse and cover-ups that had persisted for years at the prison. That reporting led to increased scrutiny from Congress and pledges from the federal Bureau of Prisons that it would fix problems and change the culture at the prison.

At least eight employees, including former warden Ray Garcia, have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Garcia was convicted in 2022 of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

The scandal has been one of many troubles plaguing the federal Bureau of Prisons, which is also beset by rampant staffing shortages, suicides and security breaches.

