ARIZONA NEWS

California woman dies after drowning at Arizona lake

Mar 11, 2024, 8:00 AM

BY KTAR.COM


Rescue dive team Boat with rescue dive team

PHOENIX — A California woman died Sunday afternoon after drowning at a lake in western Arizona, authorities said.

Cynthia Marin, 49, of La Mesa jumped into Lake Havasu from a boat near The Islander RV Resort around 2 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the woman entered the water, her life jacket detached. Authorities determined it was improperly secured.

Marin began to panic before she went below the water, MCSO said. Rescue divers and a helicopter were deployed, but they were unable to find her.

The search effort was intensified with the use of sonar technology. Marin was found in 59-degree water, at a depth of 43 feet, authorities said.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

