New Jersey infant killed, parents injured in apparent attack by family dog, police say

Mar 10, 2024, 1:19 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — An infant was killed and the child’s parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog.

Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.” The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and father were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released, and officials didn’t clarify the current status of the animal. Authorities described the investigation as “active and continuing” and asked anyone with information to call Woodbridge police and county prosecutors.

