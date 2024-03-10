Close
70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

Mar 10, 2024, 8:26 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

Associated Press

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the 70-foot (21-meter) whale is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) from Service Club Park.

A perimeter has been set up to allow authorities to assess the whale’s condition.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.

Associated Press

