Chris Brown announces ‘The 11:11 Tour,’ Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Mar 11, 2024, 4:35 AM

Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – Chris Brown is bringing his “The 11:11 Tour” to Footprint Center in August.

The 26-city tour will showcase Brown’s 11th studio album of the same name which was released in November. The album’s lead single, “Summer Too Hot,” earned Brown a nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Brown last performed in Arizona on Aug. 20, 2022, when he performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

How do I get tickets for Chris Brown’s ‘The 11:11 Tour?’

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday at 10 a.m.

What are the dates for Chris Brown’s ‘The 11:11 Tour?’

The tour begins Wednesday, June 5 in Detroit, Michigan and closes with a show in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena in August.

Wed, June 05 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri, June 07 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Mon, June 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Wed, June 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri, June 14 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sun, June 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Thu, June 20 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Sat, June 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed, June 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat, June 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sun, June 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Wed, July 03 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri, July 05 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue, July 09 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum

Thu, July 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Tue, July 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Wed, July 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Fri, July 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Tue, July 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri, July 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, July 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Tue, July 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed, July 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sat, Aug. 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Sun, Aug. 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Tue, Aug. 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

