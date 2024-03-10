Close
3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Mar 10, 2024, 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said.

Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro’s downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.

A man and woman, who police said were acquaintances of the shooter, were killed, police said. The shooter also died. Another woman, who was also an acquaintance of the shooter, was injured.

Three other people who had no relationship to the shooter were injured.

Police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is continuing.

Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

