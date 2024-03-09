PHOENIX — A woman was arrested on assault charges against a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest after vandalizing part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade as it made its way through Phoenix on Friday.

The woman launched a red liquid that landed on eight Phoenix Police motor officers who were traveling with the Vice President on her visit to the South Mountain Community Center.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora.

Harris was joined by Rep. Greg Stanton and Mayor Kate Gallego on the fifth stop of her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

The tour began symbolically on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade decision. The Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Her Arizona stop on the tour marked her fourth trip to the Grand Canyon state since being sworn in as vice president.

