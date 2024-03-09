Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman arrested for throwing red substance at VP Kamala Harris’ motorcade

Mar 9, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the 59th commemoration of the Bloody Sunday Selma bridge cro...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the 59th commemoration of the Bloody Sunday Selma bridge crossing on March 3, 2024, in Selma, Alabama. Harris is scheduled to appear in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested on assault charges against a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest after vandalizing part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade as it made its way through Phoenix on Friday.

The woman launched a red liquid that landed on eight Phoenix Police motor officers who were traveling with the Vice President on her visit to the South Mountain Community Center.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora.

Harris was joined by Rep. Greg Stanton and Mayor Kate Gallego on the fifth stop of her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

The tour began symbolically on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade decision. The Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Her Arizona stop on the tour marked her fourth trip to the Grand Canyon state since being sworn in as vice president.

