Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NH troopers shoot and kill armed man during a foot pursuit with a police dog, attorney general says

Mar 9, 2024, 4:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a man during a foot chase after he was taken down by a police dog and pulled a weapon Friday evening, the state attorney general said.

New Hampshire State Police troopers killed Joseph Russell, 36, during the pursuit that began while they were assisting Rochester Police Department officers, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Rochester police were searching for Russell in connection with multiple vehicle thefts and saw him driving in the city about 21 miles (33.8 kilometers) northwest of Portsmouth.

Police intercepted Russell on Route 16, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. The officers also learned Russell was carrying a firearm, Formella said.

The Rochester officers and state troopers spotted Russell in a residential area and began pursuing him and ordering him to stop. A trooper released a police dog, which brought Russell to the ground.

Officers reported they saw Russell draw a gun and two troopers fired at him. Russell died at the scene, Formella said.

The identities of the troopers involved in the shooting were not immediately disclosed. None of the officers or any other people in the area were injured.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting, the attorney general said.

An autopsy for Russell was scheduled for Saturday, Formella said.

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii firefighters get control of fire at a biomass power plant on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Firefighters in Hawaii were able to get control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island that broke out on Friday. Crews were called to the plant at about 3:30 p.m., KITV Island News reported. The firefighters had the fire under control about two hours later. An image […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week. The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and […]

9 hours ago

Officials did not say how many people were on board during the crash as of 7 p.m. on Friday. (File ...

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

A helicopter crashed along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, authorities said.

9 hours ago

No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and ...

Associated Press

Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui officials aim to accelerate processing of permits to help Lahaina rebuild

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials in Hawaii next month plan to open an office that will speed up Maui County’s notoriously slow processing of building permits to help the town of Lahaina to recover from last year’s deadly wildfire. Keanu Lau Hee, the county’s deputy managing director, told a community meeting in Lahaina that a […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran Miami prosecutor quits after judge’s rebuke over conjugal visits for jailhouse informants

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A veteran prosecutor in Miami has resigned after a judge found that state investigators manipulated witnesses, including possibly providing conjugal visits to jailhouse informants in exchange for their testimony, in a high-profile death penalty case against a notorious gang leader. During his career Michael Von Zamft has led some of the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

NH troopers shoot and kill armed man during a foot pursuit with a police dog, attorney general says